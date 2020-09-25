The French Open will be able to welcome only 1,000 people a day, including players, staff and organisers, down from the 5,000 spectators, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

"We will apply at Roland Garros the same rules as elsewhere. We will go from 5,000 to 1,000," he told TV station France 2, clarifying that those figures included players, staff and organisers.

Roland-Garros Murray faces Wawrinka in French Open first-round showdown 16 HOURS AGO

With the coronavirus on the rise again in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday said that a maximum of 1,000 people would be allowed at major sports events starting on Monday, but it was unclear whether the Grand Slam tournament, which runs from September 27-October 11, would be included.

9 big questions ahead of 2020 French Open

Earlier on Thursday, French Open Guy Forget was hoping they could stick to a 5,000 limit.

"We followed the minister's speech but we have not received any notification from the government or the prefect, we stick to 5,000 spectators (per day). We're waiting to know more in the coming hours," Forget told a news conference.

"We are able to welcome 5,000 persons on an 8-acre surface (area), which is the equivalent of eight football fields."

The number of spectators allowed at the French Open was cut from 11,500 to 5,000 last week as the daily number of coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Roland-Garros Konta draws Gauff in French Open first round 17 HOURS AGO