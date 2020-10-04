The latest order of play has been released at the 2020 French Open, and we have all the key information you need for what will be coming up.

The 2020 French Open was postponed from its usual springtime slot, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which still looms large in Europe. Though unlike the US Open, small crowds will be allowed.

Check in here every day for the latest order of play from Paris.

TOP MATCHES

Novak Djokovic's clash with Karen Khachanov appears to be the most appealing match on Monday's billing. The world number one is bidding to win his 18th Grand Slam title and is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin, the second highest-ranked woman left in the draw, also entertains France's Fiona Ferro on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Elsewhere, Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Grigor Dimitrov and Petra Kvitova plays Zhang Shuai.

POTENTIAL UPSET - Fiona Ferro v Sofia Kenin

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin could face a difficult outing against local hopeful Fiona Ferro.

Ferro has already eliminated 12th seed Elena Rybakina and will have the rare luxury of supporters when she begins her quest for a spot in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury is the sole Brit in action on Monday, joining American Rajeev Ram in the men's doubles against Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic.

Order of play, singles - Monday 5 October

Play starts at 10am BST unless stated.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Zhang Shuai (China)

18-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 15-Karen Khachanov (Russia)

Fiona Ferro (France) v 4-Sofia Kenin (US)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) v 13-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

30-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Danielle Collins (US)

17-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v Paula Badosa (Spain)

