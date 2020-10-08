Pablo Carreno Busta took a swipe at Novak Djokovic after his French Open exit, accusing the world number one of calling for the doctor whenever a match gets difficult.

Djokovic cut a wounded soul on a chilly Court Philippe-Chatrier as he battled into the semi-finals at Roland Garros, with the Serb needing treatment on his upper arm and arriving with his neck taped.

He repeatedly massaged and whacked his left biceps during changeovers after being outplayed in the opening set, but belatedly discovered his groove to come through 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4.

"Every time the match becomes a bit difficult for him, he asks for the doctor," said Carreno Busta in his press conference.

"I don't know whether he has a chronic problem with his shoulder or it is simply a mental issue that he does that every time he is in trouble.

"But it is not something that made me lose my focus because I already knew.

I knew it was going to happen at the US Open and I knew it was going to happen here. And I also know that it will keep happening.

The pair’s last match came at the US Open in September, when Djokovic was disqualified for accidentally hitting a ball at a line judge.

"I definitely didn't feel great coming into the court today. Few things happened in the warm-up," Djokovic insisted.

"I had to deal with those physical issues coming onto the court. As the match went on, I felt better, didn't feel as much pain.

"Especially for a set and a half he was the better player, dictating the play. I was very neutral."

Djokovic will play Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four.

