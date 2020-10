Tennis

French Open 2020 - Petra Kvitova: 'It's been wild and I'm really happy'

Petra Kvitova gives her reaction to her victory over Laura Siegemund in their French Open 2020 quarter-final. The Czech player was in superb form as she won 6-3 6-3 at Roland Garros.

00:03:02, 37 views, an hour ago