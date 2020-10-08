Petra Kvitova winning the 2020 French Open would be the 'greatest achievement of her career', according to Eurosport expert Tim Henman.

The 30-year-old has triumphed on two occasions at Wimbledon, in 2011 and 2014, and overcome huge adversity in her distinguished career.

Kvitova is bidding to win her first Grand Slam since her comeback from a knife attack in 2016, and Henman believes the seventh seed being victorious in Paris would represent an incredible story.

"I mean, it would be an amazing story if Kvitova wins at Roland Garros on a number of different levels," Henman told Barbara Schett in the Eurosport studio.

"First of all, coming back from a horrific injury and also with her game style.

"We normally associate her with playing on faster courts and with an aggressive type of tennis, whereas Roland Garros in 2020 I think has been some of the slowest, coldest, toughest conditions that we have ever seen at the highest level.

So for her to be able to come away with victory would, I think, be the greatest achievement of her career, no doubt about it.

Kvitova: 'It's been wild and I'm really happy'

The Czech star reached the last four at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012 with a straight sets win over Laura Siegemund and will now face an even tougher test.

Kvitova will take on Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals, with the American seeded number four in fine form herself.

