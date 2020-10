Tennis

French Open 2020: 'Pretty impressive!': Ons Jabeur kicks ball after losing point to Danielle Collins

Ons Jabeur shows impressive footwork as she kicks a ball high into the stands on Court Philippe Chatrier after losing a point to Danielle Collins in their French Open 2020 clash. Collins beat the 30th seed from Tunisia in three tough sets at Roland Garros.

00:00:26, 244 views, 2 hours ago