Qualifier Daniel Altmaier stunned seventh seed Matteo Berrettini as he claimed a memorable victory at the 2020 French Open in reaching the last 16.

The German, who is making his debut at this year's Roland Garros, stamped his authority on the match in a huge way with four breaks of serves and he never eased off.

Berrettini could not recover and find any form and eventually crashed out after two hours and 15 minutes.

Giant killer Altmaier: 'I didn't know I'd be here at French Open!'

Altmaier was in sublime form throughout and struck a remarkable 23 winners on Court Philippe Chatrier as he claimed a huge win to reach the fourth round in style.

For the much-fancied Berrettini, it was a disastrous performance as he committed an eye-popping 42 unforced errors as his aggressive game lacked control throughout.

The 22-year-old will next take on either 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut or fellow Spaniard and US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta, who is the 17th seed in Paris.

