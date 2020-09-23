Liam Broady moved one step closer to qualifying for the French Open after beating Botic Van de Zanschulp 7-6(5), 7-6(8) on Wednesday afternoon.

The British world No 206 took just under an hour in a tense opening set, with neither player able to break, despite Van De Zandschulp squandering two break points in games two and 11.

Broady, who reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2015, was forced into another tie-break in the second set as both players broke each other twice.

The 26-year-old went on to secure the victory 10-8 in the tie-break after his Belgian opponent failed to convert three set points.

Broady will face Australian Marc Polmans for a place in his first French Open main draw.

One of tennis' great entertainers Dustin Brown is now just one round away from qualifying after coming from a set and a break down to knock out Alexander Muller 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. He came to the net 37 times, winning 70 per cent of those points.

Tommy Robredo who was world No 5 in 2006, beat Belgian Arthur De Greef in the first round of qualifying on Monday, but he was knocked out by Taiwan's Jason Jung in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 39 minutes.

Croatian Ivo Karlovic, now 41, fell to 24-year-old Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 7-6(3) after one hour and 20 minutes.

Italian Marco Cecchinato, who made the French Open semi-finals in 2018, is through after beating Constant Lestienne 6-2, 6-3 in just one hour and 10 minutes.

Great Britain's Samantha Murray lost to Arina Rodionova 6-3, 7-6(1). The first set was routine for the Austrian while in the second there were three breaks of serve on either side, before Radionova took it with ease in the tie-break, only dropping a single point.

