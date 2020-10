Tennis

French Open 2020 - 'Rafael Nadal has best chance of going down as men's GOAT' - Wilander and Henman

Mats Wilander and Tim Henman give their reactions to Rafael Nadal beating Novak Djokovic to clinch his 13th title at Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam.

00:02:58, 526 views, an hour ago