Rafael Nadal has a slight edge over world number one and top seed Novak Djokovic ahead of the French Open 2020 final, according to Eurosport expert Tim Henman.

The pair meet in the final at Roland Garros live on Eurosport platforms at 2pm on Sunday. It will be their eighth meeting in the Paris Grand Slam with Nadal holding a 6-1 lead.

Roland-Garros Highlights: The best of Nadal in reaching French Open final 6 HOURS AGO

Djokovic leads Nadal 29-26 in all competitions and is confident of producing an upset, but Henman believes it is still the Spaniard who holds the edge when it comes to his favourite event.

Prediction

"I think he [Djokovic] should be okay, he is such a great athlete and I would like to think that the physical conditioning won't play a part," Henman said, referring to Djokovic battling injuries earlier in the tournament.

But when I reflect on Nadal's path through to the final he is yet to drop a set, he is in such familiar surroundings, so I do give Nadal the slight edge going into the match.

'Nadal has the slight edge over Djokovic' - Henman

"The last major final they played was at the Australian Open and Djokovic absolutely dominated Nadal, but I think when they are coming to Roland Garros it's a clay court.

"This is where Nadal has made his home over the years, because he has won 12 titles, and I think the confidence that he has from so many victories, again it points to the fact in my mind that Nadal has the edge.

"I think it is going to be very, very close but I think if it goes the distance Nadal is going to win in five [sets].

Highlights: The best of Nadal in reaching French Open final

Tactics

"I think they are going to have similar types of tactics because they have got to look to be proactive, they have got to look to be aggressive.

"When they get the opportunities to go down the line, it's the higher risk shot over the higher part of the net into less of the court, but when they can open up the court and be aggressive I think it will be the tactic that will benefit both players.

"But because we know it has been so cold and so slow, it is not an easy thing to do."

Highlights: The best of Novak Djokovic in reaching 2020 French Open final

Roland-Garros Highlights: The best of Novak Djokovic in reaching 2020 French Open final 6 HOURS AGO