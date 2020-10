Tennis

French Open 2020 - Rafael Nadal: Novak Djokovic 'one of the toughest opponents possible'

Rafael Nadal said he was "super happy" following his 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) victory over Diego Schwartman in the French Open semi-finals on Friday - although said his opponent in Sunday's final Novak Djokovic was one of the toughest possible.

