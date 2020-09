Tennis

French Open 2020 - Rafael Nadal: 'You need to have the right people around you to be a champion'

Rafael Nadal is asked what makes a great champion after he cruises past Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2020 French Open. The world number two responds that it is all about having the right people around you. He is looking to equal Roger Federer's Grand Slam titles record at Roland Garros.

