Rafael Nadal’s parade into a 13th French Open final is a "joke" and "absolutely phenomenal", says Eurosport expert Tim Henman.

Nadal dispatched of Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to earn his 99th win at Roland Garros – setting up the chance for No.100 in Sunday’s final against Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Spaniard has lost just twice in Paris since his debut win in 2005, a run that has produced a record 12 singles titles – a single-Slam record across the men’s and women’s game.

He will equal Roger Federer’s haul of 20 Slam triumphs if he lifts the trophy in Paris.

“It’s a joke. It’s absolutely phenomenal when you look at his history,” said Henman.

“He’s only lost two matches and got his 99th win. How he maintains the level of form, avoids the injuries, and reached a 13th final without dropping a set is incredible.”

Nadal was expected to find conditions far trickier after Roland Garros was bumped from its usual May-June slot due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after his passage into another final, Mats Wilander is convinced Nadal would beat anyone on clay regardless of the climate.

“At Roland Garros you have to be willing to play when it’s 30 degrees, when the sun is shining and the ball is bouncing over your head, and then sometimes it is cold – even in May and June,” said Wilander, a three-time French Open champion.

“And today we saw the greatness of Rafael Nadal. It doesn’t really matter in the end what the conditions are like. He’s nearly impossible to beat.

“Of course he prefers the warmer weather. But you’re going to have to play for five hours to take Nadal on a slow clay-court. He adjusts to the conditions at Roland Garros by far better than anyone else.”

