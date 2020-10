Tennis

French Open 2020 - Roberto Bautista Agut gets bizarre warning after breathing issues

Watch this bizarre incident as Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut gets a mysterious warning from the umpire. It was a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct, but it's unclear what exactly he did, before he protests that he couldn't breathe. It took place during his match against compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta at Roland Garros.

