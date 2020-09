Tennis

French Open 2020: Sara Errani has serving disaster in nightmare game

Poor Sara Errani has a total nightmare on her serve as she gets two time violations and only lands one regular serve in an entire game during her French Open 2020 second-round match against Kiki Bertens. The Italian endures a brutal game and even resorts to an underarm serve in order to find the box against the Dutch fifth seed at Roland Garros.

00:02:42, 480 views, 2 hours ago