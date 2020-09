Tennis

French Open 2020 - Sara Errani mocks Kiki Bertens over cramps during epic match

Sara Errani mocks Kiki Bertens over the cramps the fifth seed was suffering during their epic second-round match at the 2020 French Open. Bertens eventually won 9-7 in the final set, before she had to leave the court in a wheelchair at Roland Garros.

