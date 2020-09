Tennis

French Open 2020 - Serena Williams: 'I need 4-6 weeks of sitting and doing nothing'

Serena Williams speaks about what is now required for her to recover following her Achilles injury which led to her having to forfeit her second-round match at the 2020 French Open. The American was due to take on Tsvetana Pironkova in her second match at Roland Garros, but will now be forced to rest instead away from Paris.

