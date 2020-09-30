Sara Errani accused wheelchair-bound Kiki Bertens of overplaying her injury issues during their second-round match at Roland Garros.

Bertens appeared to be struggling with cramping during a dramatic contest that saw 24 breaks of serve and Errani fail to serve out the match on three occasions.

In one error-strewn game, Errani's serve capitulated completely as she struggled to even land one in play.

Bertens eventually won 7-6(5), 3-6, 9-7 and received treatment after the match before being taken away from the court in a wheelchair. Errani appeared to mock Bertens’ injury issues at one point in the final set and screamed an expletive as she stormed off at the conclusion.

"She was running like never before. She made me angry. Well done for her,” said the 2012 runner-up.

“I don't like when somebody is 'playing' with me. She played an amazing match but I don't like the situation, one hour she's injured and runs like never…

“She left the court on a chair and now she's in the locker room perfect and in the restaurant. I don't like these things.”

Fifth seed Bertens will face Katerina Siniakova in the third round.

“She had her opportunities, she didn’t take them,” said Bertens afterwards when asked about Errani's comments.

