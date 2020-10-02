Top seed Simona Halep charged into the French Open fourth round with a 6-0 6-1 win over Amanda Anisimova.

The Romanian needed just 56 minutes to dispatch the 2019 semi-finalist and book a meeting with unseeded Pole Iga Swiatek.

Anisimova secured a famous win over Halep in last year's quarter-finals at Roland Garros but revenge was on the cards on Philippe-Chatrier.

Halep, the 2018 champion, has made an imperious start at Roland Garros – winning all six sets she has played for the loss of just 12 games.

"I think I played really well. I have learned so many things from last year and I wanted to show myself I am able to win a match against her," Halep told Eurosport after joining Barbara Schett in the Cube.

Anisimova, who had dropped only four games in her first two matches, had five break points in the second game of the match but Halep wriggled free. She did not get another sniff on the Halep serve.

The 19-year-old fell apart from that point on, making 32 unforced errors as she suffered a damaging exit in the first week.

