Tennis

French Open 2020 - Sonic boom halts Stan Wawrinka v Dominik Koepfer match

The match between Stan Wawrinka and Dominik Koepfer was halted as a huge bang noise reverberated around Roland Garros. The noise caused a large number of emergency enquiries in Paris, with police confirming that it was caused by a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier above the city.

00:00:36, 1854 views, 4 hours ago