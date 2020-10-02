Hugo Gaston produced the biggest performance of his career to unravel Stan Wawrinka in five sets on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Gaston, who had only played one Grand Slam match before this year’s tournament in Paris, defied the odds to win 2-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-0 in a rain-interrupted third-round match.

Roared on by a small, socially-distanced crowd, the world number 239 kept his nerve in the decider to bagel the 35-year-old Wawrinka and claim a huge scalp.

"I tried to play my game, I entered the court to win even if I didn't think I could win," Gaston said on court.

Gaston had not even won a match on the second-tier ATP Challengers circuit since tennis’ resumption amid the Covid-19 pandemic but justified his wildcard with victories over compatriot Maxime Janvier and Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

And he wrote his name into French tennis history with a monumental win over the 2015 champion, with the tears quickly flowing as the magnitude of his achievement sunk in.

The 20-year-old is the first man ranked outside the top 200 to reach the fourth round since 2002.

If he fancied causing an even bigger shock, he has the perfect opportunity: his next opponent is two-time finalist and US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

"It's going to be a crazy experience (against Thiem). I'm going to give everything, just like today and we'll see the result. I will have nothing to lose," added Gaston.

