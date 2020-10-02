Rafael Nadal continued his pursuit of a record-extending 13th French Open title with a straight sets victory over Stefano Travaglia in the third round.

The Spaniard dropped just five games as he came through 6-1 6-4 6-0 in one hour and 37 minutes on Philippe-Chatrier.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 - Zverev a set up, Nadal through, Wawrinka knocked out 33 MINUTES AGO

He appears on a collision course with US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals, with both men yet to drop a set at Roland Garros in 2020.

"The scoreline is because I did a lot of good things, I went to the net more often, I was more aggressive," the 34-year-old, who will next play Sebastian Korda, said.

"I played my best match here at Roland Garros this year."

Highlights: Ruthless Nadal charges into French Open last 16

Nadal started in dominant fashion, winning the first nine points.

After 23 minutes, the first set was already in his bag. Travaglia had only managed six points, being completely overwhelmed by the Spaniard's power.

Travaglia played deeper early in the second set and Nadal found himself with a little challenge.

He broke for 4-3 but in the following game faced his first break point, which he saved to extend his lead to 5-3, then holding to love to move two sets up.

Travaglia's resistance cost him dearly as he collapsed in the third set, managing only eight points.

With additional reporting from Reuters