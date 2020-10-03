Eurosport expert Tim Henman believes that Stefanos Tsitsipas could be a legitimate threat for the 2020 French Open title.

The fifth seed advanced through to the fourth round at Roland Garros after his opponent Aljaz Bedene retired with an ankle injury while trailing 6-1 6-2 3-1.

The Greek star smashed 28 winners and broke the Slovenian's serve on five occasions before the 31-year-old decided that he could not continue in Paris.

Henman is convinced that Tsitsipas has the talent and the game to really contend in Paris and has been very impressed by what he has seen.

"It's interesting to hear him say how comfortable he is on clay," Henman told Barbara Schett in the Eurosport studio.

If he can keep that balance between aggressive play and consistency I think he's a threat for this tournament.

"He's played a lot of clay-court tennis and when he's talking about the way he was brought up, which is very important for how you feel out there, he talks about clay-court tennis.

"So I think we are talking about a world-class player, an all-rounder and someone who can compete on any surface."

Tsitsipas will next take on 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov after Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain was also forced to retire in their match.

