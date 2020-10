Tennis

French Open 2020 - Stefanos Tsitsipas calls for Hawk-Eye on clay

Stefanos Tsitsipas says it is time Hawkeye technology was introduced to clay court matches after another close line call at the French Open. Denis Shapovalov posted photos on social media after his opening-round match with Roberto Carballes Baena of the ball bouncing outside the line during a point in the match, which was called in.

