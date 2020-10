Tennis

French Open 2020 - Stefanos Tsitsipas: 'I'm playing relaxed and it's helping a lot'

Stefanos Tsitsipas reflects on his French Open 2020 quarter-final win over Andrey Rublev in the Eurosport studio with Barbara Schett and Tim Henman. The Greek believes the key is playing relaxed at Roland Garros.

