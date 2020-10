Tennis

French Open 2020 - Stefanos Tsitsipas: 'My dad wasn't with me, I was struggling'

Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks about not having his father present with him for a match for the first time in years at the 2020 French Open. The Greek star will take on Pablo Cuevas in his third-round match at Roland Garros on Thursday.

