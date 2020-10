Tennis

French Open 2020 - Stefanos Tsitsipas: Novak Djokovic has 'almost reached perfection'

Stefanos Tsitsipas launched a thrilling comeback against Novak Djokovic in their French Open semi-final on Friday, recovering from two-sets down to two-sets all before losing 6-1 in the fifth. After the match, the Greek fifth seed praised Djokovic as "one of the most difficult opponents I've faced in my entire life. I have huge respect for that".

