Stefanos Tsitsipas sealed his place in the fourth round of the French Open after Aljaz Bedene retired through injury.

The fifth seed smashed 28 winners and broke the Slovenian's serve on five occasions before the 31-year-old decided that he could not continue in Paris.

Bedene summoned the physiotherapist on Court Suzanne Lenglen to get treatment on his right ankle when trailing 5-0 in the opening set.

Bedene got his ankle strapped before the start of the second set but had to throw in the towel after not managing to shake off the injury.

Tsitsipas will next take on the winner of the match between 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov and Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

