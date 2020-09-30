Alexander Zverev has drawn criticism for a totally unnecessary tweener while he was losing in the opening set of his 2020 French Open second-round match.

The German, who lost in the final of the US Open at Flushing Meadows to Dominic Thiem, is looking to bounce back at Roland Garros.

Roland-Garros Huge bang that shook Paris during French Open revealed to be sonic boom 7 HOURS AGO

But he did not impress observers with a needless attempted tweener during the first set of his match against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert when he was down a break.

Zverev, with ample time to run round the ball and land a big forehand, decided instead to go for a cheeky showboat, with the result being a tame shot into the net.

Watch Zverev make a mess of totally unnecessary tweener

Eurosport commentators Jo Durie and Chris Bradnam were not at all impressed by the decision to go for the shot, particularly at that stage in the match.

"Oh, that's ridiculous!" said Bradnam.

I mean, that really is ridiculous!

Durie, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 1983, agreed.

You know what? I think that is just stupid! Why would you do that?

"You are 4-2 [down], you have just won your serve ... look, you could smack a forehand winner off that."

Zverev is under pressure to respond after coming up just short in New York and is seeded number six in the draw.

Roland-Garros Serena Williams out of French Open after forfeiting match 7 HOURS AGO