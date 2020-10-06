Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner were last on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday. Their match began at 10:36pm local time. It was worth the wait, though, as the pair produced some spell-binding tennis. None more so than in the seventh game of the second set.

Nadal, the 12-time champion, after exchanging some thunderous baseline groundstrokes, coaxed the 19-year-old into the net, laying the foundations for a lob.

However, Sinner was wise to it, producing, what Frew McMillan on commentary termed “phenomenal play” to not only reach the lob but redirect at an acute angle that forced Nadal to go careering into the changeover area.

He only narrowly avoided what could have been a “terrible accident”, exclaimed Chris Bradnam.

Watch the clip below:

'There could have been a terrible accident there!' - Nadal finishes point in chairs

