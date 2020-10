Tennis

French Open 2020 - Tim Henman: Iga Swiatek was ‘absolutely incredible’

New Eurosport recruit Tim Henman praises Iga Swiatek after her stunning upset win over Simona Halep at the French Open. Halep was blown away by teenager Swiatek as the top women’s seed at Roland Garros went tumbling out of the tournament.

00:04:20, 325 views, 3 hours ago