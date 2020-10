Tennis

French Open 2020 - Tim Henman: Jannik Sinner was ‘incredibly impressive’ in Rafael Nadal defeat

Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the French Open semi-finals with a straight sets win over Jannik Sinner, but it was the Italian teenager who drew the plaudits after starring on Philippe-Chatrier. Tim Henman is convinced he will be in the world’s top 10 players this time next year, while Chris Evert praised his intelligence.

