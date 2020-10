Tennis

French Open 2020 - Tim Henman: Petra Kvitova winning Roland Garros would be an 'amazing story'

Tim Henman believes Petra Kvitova winning the 2020 French Open would be an 'amazing story' and the 'greatest achievement of her career'. The Czech star has been in superb form so far at Roland Garros and is much fancied to go all the way.

00:00:43, 3 views, 20 hours ago