Tennis

French Open 2020 - Top 5 Shots: Dan Evans, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka feature on Day 1

Day 1 at Roland Garros produced some sumptuous tennis with Dan Evans, Simona Halep, Stan Wawrinka, Caroline Garcia and David Goffin all featuring in our top shots of the day.

00:02:52, 32 views, 4 hours ago