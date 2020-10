Tennis

French Open 2020: Top 5 shots of Day 12 - Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek lead the way

Day 12 at Roland Garros featured some spell-binding tennis, and all four semi-finalists – Sofia Kenin, Petra Kvitova, Nadia Podoroska and Iga Swiatek – appear in the Top 5 shots of Day 12.

