French Open 2020 - Top 5 Shots: Outrageous tweener lob stuns Gael Monfils on Day 2

Gael Monfils is no stranger to our Top 5 Shots recaps – but he’s not used to being on the receiving end. Check out this insane tweener lob from Alexander Bublik, which inspired him to a four-set win over the French eighth seed.

00:01:41, 246 views, 12 hours ago