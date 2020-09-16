When is the French Open?

The 2020 French Open starts on September 27 and finishes on October 11, having been postponed from its original slot due the coronavirus pandemic.

Rome Masters Djokovic sails past Caruso in first game since DQ 2 HOURS AGO

How to watch French Open live – TV channels & live streaming

The event at Roland Garros will be shown live on Eurosport at eurosport.co.uk.

You can watch the entire tournament for £6.99 on Eurosport Player (monthly subscription), while an annual pass is £39.99.

We will also have rolling coverage on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Schedule

Qualifying gets underway on September 21.

As for the main draw, the event's official website carries a provisional schedule.

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

Who is playing?

In the women's draw, defending champion Ash Barty has already withdrawn citing coronavirus concerns. 2018 winner Simona Halep is the bookies' favourite, while US Open champion Naomi Osaka was non-committal on her involvement. Serena Williams' hunt for that ever-elusive record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title will continue after her semi-final exit at Flushing Meadows, although she has withdrawn from the Italian Open with an Achilles complaint. Bianca Andreescu is a major doubt through injury.

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal returns after skipping the US Open as he bids to draw level with Roger Federer in the men's all-time Grand Slam list (20). Novak Djokovic is also in the field after his shock disqualification at the US Open for striking a line judge, while US Open champion Dominic Thiem - perhaps the biggest obstacle between Nadal and a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros - is expected to compete. Andy Murray will also hope to build on reaching the second round in New York. Roger Federer is ruled out for the rest of 2020 after having a knee operation. Outspoken Australian Nick Kyrgios will also miss the tournament.

Are fans allowed?

Organisers are hoping to admit up to 11,500 fans each day across three showcourts at Roland Garros despite the deteriorating coronavirus situation in France.

'We had to save Roland Garros at any cost' - Guy Forget joins Mats Wilander and Justine Henin

Title odds

Men

Rafael Nadal 10-11

Novak Djokovic 5-2

Dominic Thiem 3-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 14-1

Alexander Zverev 20-1

Daniil Medvedev 25-1

Stan Wawrinka 33-1

BAR 50-1

Women

Simona Halep 7-2

Naomi Osaka 8-1

Kiki Bertens 9-1

Serena Williams 15-1

Jennifer Brady 15-1

Bianca Andreescu 15-1

Garbine Muguruza 15-1

Elina Svitolina 17-1

BAR 20-1

US Open Thiem: 'The problem was my nerves in US Open final, but I always believed' YESTERDAY AT 09:39