Tennis

French Open 2020: Warning to Mackenzie McDonald: NEVER try an underarm serve against Rafael Nadal

Here is a warning for all tennis players left in the 2020 French Open men's singles draw: do not attempt an underarm serve against Rafael Nadal. American Mackenzie McDonald learned the hard way that it is not a good idea in their second-round match at Roland Garros.

00:00:18, 430 views, an hour ago