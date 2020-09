Tennis

French Open 2020: Watch Alexander Bublik ace Gael Monfils with outrageous underarm serve

Watch Alexander Bublik ace Gael Monfils with an outrageous underarm serve. It is yet another amazing showboat with Monfils usually the beneficiary of such moments, but this time on the receiving end at the 2020 French Open.

00:00:09