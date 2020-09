Tennis

French Open 2020 - Watch Alexander Zverev make a mess of totally unnecessary tweener

Alexander Zverev attempts a needless tweener that does not go to plan during his 2020 French Open second-round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and the Eurosport commentators are not at all impressed with it. The German is losing in the opening set at Roland Garros when he decides to go for the showboat shot.

