Tennis

French Open 2020 - Watch master of drop shots Hugo Gaston frustrate Dominic Thiem in defeat

He may have lost, but French rising star Hugo Gaston delighted the Roland Garros fans with some sublime drop shots - his trademark shot - during his defeat to US Open champion Dominic Thiem. The Austrian won their clash at the 2020 French Open, but Gaston became a hero in France for his cheeky shots and entertaining play.

00:01:17, 500 views, 2 hours ago