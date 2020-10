Tennis

French Open 2020 - Watch Novak Djokovic grab mop and start drying wet court

Watch the entertaining moment Novak Djokovic begins mopping the wet court in an attempt to bring a cheer to the crowd and dry the surface during a rain delay in his third-round match against Daniel Elahi Galan at the 2020 French Open.

00:00:22, 84 views, 36 minutes ago