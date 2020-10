Tennis

French Open 2020 - Watch Novak Djokovic hit line judge on the head by accident

Novak Djokovic hit a poor line judge again in yet another unfortunate incident at the 2020 French Open after he was disqualified for doing so at the US Open, but this time it was entirely accidental as the world number one tried to return a Karen Khachanov serve.

