French Open 2020 - Watch Ons Jabeur walk into press conference wearing Stefanos Tsitsipas mask

Watch the entertaining moment Ons Jabeur walks into her post-match press conference wearing a Stefanos Tsitsipas mask after winning through to the fourth round of the 2020 French Open. She explains why she is part of 'Team Tsitsipas' to the media at Roland Garros.

