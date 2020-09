Tennis

French Open 2020: 'We are sitting here like ducks' - Watch as Azarenka argues with officials

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus speaks with a match official as she shelters under an umbrella during her Women's Singles first round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during day one of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros on September 27, 2020

00:03:00, 737 views, 2 hours ago