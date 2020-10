Tennis

French Open 2020 - Welcome to the Eurosport studio, Tim Henman

Tim Henman, a former Roland-Garros semi-finalist, will be based in London as part of Eurosport’s international coverage offering his expert analysis from the mixed-reality Eurosport Cube studio which has already proved to be a huge hit with players and viewers alike. He will be on air from Saturday 3 October.

00:00:36, 135 views, an hour ago