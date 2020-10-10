The tennis world has been reacting to Iga Swiatek announcing herself as a new superstar by beating Sofia Kenin to win the 2020 French Open in Paris.

The victory never looked in doubt as the teenager played seemingly without any nerves at all, and she came through in commanding fashion in just one hour and 24 minutes.

Roland-Garros Emotional Swiatek on 'crazy, overwhelming' French Open glory AN HOUR AGO

Swiatek has arrived on the biggest stage demonstrating a complete game, and the fourth seed Kenin never had much of a chance against the inspired Pole in a one-sided showpiece match.

"It's crazy for me because I watch every year how Rafa lifts this trophy so it's crazy that I'm in the same place," Swiatek said in amusing fashion in her on-court interview.

Emotional Swiatek on 'crazy, overwhelming' French Open glory

Stars from around the world of tennis and beyond have been reacting to Swiatek's incredible win, and the consensus is that a new sporting star has arrived.

The new tennis superstar from Warsaw remarkably did not drop a single set throughout the tournament and has become the youngest winner at Roland Garros since Monica Seles lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 1992.

Roland-Garros Highlights: Swiatek storms past Kenin to win French Open AN HOUR AGO