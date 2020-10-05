There was an amusing moment at the 2020 French Open on Monday as Laura Siegemund reacted in a humorous way to the food served to her on the court.

The German was left needing to fill time while Badosa underwent treatment for a medical issue during their fourth-round match, which she won 7-5 6-2.

Siegemund, unseeded at Roland Garros, was in need of swift sustenance on Court Simonne Mathieu and struggled with an energy bar with her physio forced to retrieve a more conventional lunch.

"What... did he bring me?," the 32-year-old exclaimed.

Afterwards, she reflected on the entertaining scene in her post-match press conference when asked about it.

"I was trying to get some carbs in. I tried the bar. Couldn't get it down really. I tried. So I asked my physio to bring me something else," she said.

"I just wanted to get some carbs, some potato or rice, whatever. You have to listen to the body. The body kind of tells you what you need.

"I felt like I'm having a little bit low sugar. It doesn't matter. It's just food that came to me. It's alright."

