Simona Halep is not getting worried about her tag as French Open favourite following her Italian Open win and the withdrawal of reigning Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty.

"If people think I'm a favourite, I'm not thinking about that because every match it's a battle and everyone wants to get it so badly," she told WTA Insider.

"So I'm focusing on my game like I did here, like I did in Prague. I'm not stressing about results."

Halep heads to Paris with short odds to take the French Open crown, roughly 3-1 with Kiki Bertens, Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza all out at around 10s.

That is almost Rafael Nadal levels of expectancy, for despite the Spaniard’s defeat in Rome he is still evens to win ahead of Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem – both around 3/1.

The reason Halep is so highly fancied is partly down to her recent WTA triumph on clay, which she won on Monday after Karolina Pliskova retired through injury.

It is also down to Barty’s absence, with the world No 1 not defending her title due to concerns over coronavirus in France, while US Open winner Naomi Osaka is out with an injury.

But another key factor is that Halep has been here before, perhaps not in these circumstances, but the 2018 win at Roland-Garros proves she has previous to cope with the pressure – particularly as she entered that two years ago tournament as world No 1 and top seed.

Now the two-time Grand Slam champion is cutting a more relaxed figure. "The pandemic got me in a place that I really dreamed to be," she added.

I'm more mature, more relaxed because I could see that the most difficult things are in life in general, not in sport. So being able to do this as good as I do in the last seven years, it's a big thing.

Regarding a dream she had in 2013, she said: "Back then I was fighting with everyone, with myself, the opponent, the ball, the racquet, the weather, the crowd, the team... so I have many on the list.

"Now I tell myself I'm much better in that direction... I have to fight with the opponent because I face an opponent."

Would Serena winning be an upset?

It would not be a surprise, given her talent, but arguably still a shock if Williams went the distance at the French Open – the Grand Slam where she has fared the worst throughout her career.

For someone of Williams’ stature, 'faring the worst' still remarkably equates to three wins in 2002, 2013 and 2015, but with her last final appearance coming in 2016 the 38-year-old is up against it on clay.

A fourth-round French Open exit in 2018 was followed by a third-round loss in 2019, and the American will know that the chances of Grand Slam No 24 coming in Paris are slim.

Then again, never count Williams out, as the sixth seed she is a potential quarter-final opponent for one of the top four, and with a weight of expectancy on Halep then she could well thrive in her role as the underdog – a title she has rarely carried throughout her storied career.

Who can step up?

Last year’s losing finalist to Halep, Marketa Vondrousova, also enjoyed a run to the Italian Open semis and will hope that puts her in good stead at Roland Garros.

After four first-round exits, Briton Johanna Konta reached last year’s French Open semi-final, but she was soundly beaten in Rome by Garbine Muguruza last week and would need a favourable draw to go deep into the second week again.

Muguruza herself can certainly challenge, having won the tournament in 2016, while she also reached the semis in Italy on the weekend.

A hard-fought three-set defeat to Halep, which followed a comeback win against US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka, shows the Spaniard is still capable of taking on the very best.

Women’s draw: Top 16 seeds

1. Simona Halep

2. Karolína Pliskova

3. Elina Svitolina

4. Sofia Kenin

5. Kiki Bertens

6. Serena Williams

7. Belinda Bencic

8. Petra Kvitova

9. Aryna Sabalenka

10. Johanna Konta

11. Victoria Azarenka

12. Garbine Muguruza

13. Madison Keys

14. Petra Martic

15. Elena Rybakina

16. Marketa Vondrousova

