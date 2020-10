Tennis

French Open 2020 - Yannick Noah: Simona Halep is elegant and a great champion despite loss

Tennis legend Yannick Noah says he is so impressed with how the 'elegant' Simona Halep responded after she crashed out of the 2020 French Open, and the Frenchman believes the Romanian is still a 'great champion' at Roland Garros.

00:00:43, 0 views, 2 hours ago